Growing trend of MPs exploiting parliamentary privileges deeply concerning - BASL

July 12, 2023   09:30 am

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) says there is a “growing trend” of Members of Parliament exploiting parliamentary privileges.

In a press release issued in light of the recent trend of pressure being exerted over the judiciary, the BASL raised deep concerns about the MPs exploiting parliamentary privileges by making statements in the House for matters which are sub judice (being considered by a court or judge).

Referring to a recent statement made by MP Sarath Weerasekara in parliament on July 07, the BASL deemed it “unfounded” and a “brazen attack” on the judiciary and the social fabric of the country.

Accordingly, the association went on to emphasize the importance of allowing the judiciary to operate independently, free from external pressures, threats or any interference, for a vibrant democracy to exist.

Noting that any interference in the judicial process sets a dangerous precedent, which must be strongly condemned, the BASL urged the government and the opposition to respect and observe the independence of the judiciary.

