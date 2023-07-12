Suspect arrested with over 2,000 narcotic pills and cocaine

July 12, 2023   11:24 am

Police have arrested an individual along with a stock of intoxicating pills and cocaine in the Raddoluwa Housing Scheme.

Police stated that they took custody of around 26 grams of cocaine and 2,250 intoxicating pills which were hidden behind a shop owned by the arrested suspect.

The raid has been carried out based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau.

The 37-year-old has been ordered to be detained until July 15, after being produced before Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

