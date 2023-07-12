UK welcomes Sri Lankas constructive engagement with Universal Periodic Review

UK welcomes Sri Lankas constructive engagement with Universal Periodic Review

July 12, 2023   11:40 am

The United Kingdom on Tuesday (July 11) welcomed Sri Lanka’s constructive engagement with the Universal Periodic Review process and the initial steps taken to make progress in some areas since its last review.

The UK government said this in a statement issued a day after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted the Universal Periodic Review outcomes of Sri Lanka, Japan and Pakistan on July 10. The statement for the UPR adoption of Sri Lanka had not been delivered due to time constraints.

The Universal Periodic Review is a process that involves a review of human rights records of all UN member states. During the review, other member states make recommendations for how the country under review can improve its human rights situation. Meanwhile, the country under review can either accept or reject the recommendations.

During its review, Sri Lanka received 294 recommendations out of which 173 were supported and 121 were noted.

In its statement, the UK government has urged Sri Lanka to reconsider its position on its two other recommendations related to commemoration and memorialisation of victims of the civil war, and repealing of sections of the Penal Code to decriminalize same-sex conduct and ensure equality in relation to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Sri Lanka has meanwhile accepted the UK’s recommendation pertaining to concerns around land expropriation and restrictions in the north and east by government departments.

The UK government, recognizing the significant political and economic challenges that Sri Lanka has faced in recent years, encouraged Sri Lanka to continue its efforts to foster political inclusion.

The statement underscored the importance of reconciliation, justice and accountability for all communities, and the importance of upholding the right to freedom of assembly and expression.

“We reiterate our commitment to work constructively with Sri Lanka to advance the protection of human rights and to achieve justice and reconciliation.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

HealthMinistry initiates probe into allegations against Nagoda General Hospital

HealthMinistry initiates probe into allegations against Nagoda General Hospital

Concerns raised as young woman dies after consuming herbal remedy for infertility

Concerns raised as young woman dies after consuming herbal remedy for infertility

Inoperative CT scanners at state hospitals to be repaired within 3-4 weeks

Inoperative CT scanners at state hospitals to be repaired within 3-4 weeks

Cabinet nod to appoint IFC for divestiture of three SOEs including SriLankan (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint IFC for divestiture of three SOEs including SriLankan (English)

SOC reveals defaulted EPF payments by plantation companies (English)

SOC reveals defaulted EPF payments by plantation companies (English)

Easter attacks compensation: Maithripala pays Rs. 15 mn ahead of deadline (English)

Easter attacks compensation: Maithripala pays Rs. 15 mn ahead of deadline (English)

PM calls for speedy implementation of official language policy (English)

PM calls for speedy implementation of official language policy (English)