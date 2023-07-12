Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero granted bail

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who was arrested for making statements that could disrupt religious harmony in the country, to be released on bail, Ada Derana reporter said.



Accordingly, he has been released on two surety bails each worth Rs. 500,000.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on May 28 arrested Saddharathana Thero in Anuradhapura, in connection with the probes carried out into a complaint made by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero.



In his complaint, Ananda Sagara Thero accused Saddharathana Thero of making certain remarks which were deemed prejudicial to religious harmony in the country.



