Govt to relax import restrictions on 300 more items

The government has decided to ease the import restrictions that are in place on 300 more items next week, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said in a tweet posted earlier today.

The announcement comes a month after the government relaxed import restrictions on 300 other items including electronic equipment, sanitaryware and food items with effect from June 09.

However, import restrictions on vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. Speaking on the matter last month, the state minister had said vehicle imports could not be allowed yet under the existing economic conditions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Customs recently raised concerns with the Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on National Economic & Physical Plans about reaching its target revenue as the task would prove difficult for as long as the import restrictions on vehicles are in place.