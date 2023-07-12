Aswesuma beneficiaries to receive payments from July

Aswesuma beneficiaries to receive payments from July

July 12, 2023   02:52 pm

The beneficiaries who have not submitted appeals and objections pertaining to the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits scheme will receive their payments starting from this month, says Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

According to the lawmaker, the Welfare Benefits Board has thus far received a total of 982,770 appeals and 62,368 objections for the ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefits scheme.

The government will meanwhile continue with the payments for the elderly citizens, disabled persons and kidney patients without any changes, Semasinghe said further.

The Aswesuma welfare benefits program was initiated as part of the social safety net to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, and is carried out under the purview of State Minister Semasinghe, with the involvement of various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance.

On Tuesday, Semasinghe said the District Secretaries are expected to commence assessing the appeals and objections received for the new welfare benefits scheme.

He had said the government would ensure that ‘all deserving individuals’ who require assistance would be included in ‘Aswesuma’.

