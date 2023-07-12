NTC expands raids to identify passenger buses operating without permits

NTC expands raids to identify passenger buses operating without permits

July 12, 2023   04:02 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) says that measures have been taken to expand the raids conducted to identify the buses operating without passenger transport permits.

Director General of the NTC Nilan Miranda stated that four passenger buses plying from Colombo to Batticaloa without route permits were taken into custody yesterday (11).

He mentioned that 04 teams have been deployed to carry out the relevant raids.

Meanwhile, President of Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne welcomed the measures taken by the authorities to remove all buses up and running on temporary licenses in the North Central and Eastern Provinces from operations, in light of the recent bus accident in Manampitiya which left 10 dead.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President deplores burning of Quran in Sweden, urges West to respect Global Souths values

President deplores burning of Quran in Sweden, urges West to respect Global Souths values

President deplores burning of Quran in Sweden, urges West to respect Global Souths values

Over Rs. 33 mn collected as compensation for victims of 2019 Easter Attacks

Over Rs. 33 mn collected as compensation for victims of 2019 Easter Attacks

SJB intends to amend 1958 EPF Act  Harsha de Silva

SJB intends to amend 1958 EPF Act  Harsha de Silva

HealthMinistry initiates probe into allegations against Nagoda General Hospital

HealthMinistry initiates probe into allegations against Nagoda General Hospital

Concerns raised as young woman dies after consuming herbal remedy for infertility

Concerns raised as young woman dies after consuming herbal remedy for infertility

Inoperative CT scanners at state hospitals to be repaired within 3-4 weeks

Inoperative CT scanners at state hospitals to be repaired within 3-4 weeks

Cabinet nod to appoint IFC for divestiture of three SOEs including SriLankan (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint IFC for divestiture of three SOEs including SriLankan (English)

SOC reveals defaulted EPF payments by plantation companies (English)

SOC reveals defaulted EPF payments by plantation companies (English)