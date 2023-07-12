NTC expands raids to identify passenger buses operating without permits

The National Transport Commission (NTC) says that measures have been taken to expand the raids conducted to identify the buses operating without passenger transport permits.

Director General of the NTC Nilan Miranda stated that four passenger buses plying from Colombo to Batticaloa without route permits were taken into custody yesterday (11).

He mentioned that 04 teams have been deployed to carry out the relevant raids.

Meanwhile, President of Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne welcomed the measures taken by the authorities to remove all buses up and running on temporary licenses in the North Central and Eastern Provinces from operations, in light of the recent bus accident in Manampitiya which left 10 dead.