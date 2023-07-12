Protest launched after financial institution allegedly swindles over Rs. 2 bn

July 12, 2023   04:14 pm

A group of individuals launched a protest in Galenbindunuwewa, Anuradhapura on Tuesday afternoon (11 July), claiming that a private financial institution in the area had swindled millions of Rupees from its investors.

The protest was launched in front of the financial institution in question, which the protesters claimed had defrauded them of nearly Rs. 2.3 billion.

It has been reported, however, that the officials of the said private institution have fled the area.


