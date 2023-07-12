Foreign Minister to attend ASEAN Regional Forum in Indonesia

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia to take part in the forthcoming 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting on July 14, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ARF, which is an Asia-Pacific region-centric security dialogue mechanism inaugurated in 1994 in Thailand, seeks to promote regional development and prosperity collectively through open and inclusive dialogue benefiting all stakeholders while recognizing the challenges to regional peace, security and prosperity.

The ARF has 27 member states and Sri Lanka has been a member of the ARF since 2007.

This year’s Forum is hosted by Indonesia, the current Chair of ASEAN under the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ARF and exchange views on confidence-building measures and cultivating preventive diplomacy in addressing the pressing regional issues and global challenges.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is expected to meet several counterparts on the sidelines of the 30th ARF for bilateral discussions during his stay in Jakarta, according to the Foreign Ministry.