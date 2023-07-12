Presidents goal is not to pass reconciliation task to next generation  Presidents Secretary

July 12, 2023   07:15 pm

Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake stated that President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s goal is not to pass the task of reconciliation in Sri Lanka to the next generation, but to solve it now.

The President’s Secretary pointed out that there is a strong need to resolve the issues related to the reconciliation process, and that if this effort is successful, there will be no need for the country to go to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva for another year, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Ekanayake made these remarks at a civil society awareness discussion on the Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism held yesterday (11) at the Presidential Secretariat under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

The Foreign Minister explained the objectives of the Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism, and the role of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was discussed at length, the PMD said.

Ekanayake, who sought the views and suggestions of the members of the civil society organizations who were present on the achievement of the objectives of the establishment of the commission, also stated that he expects everyone’s support to make the reconciliation process a success, it added.

He further emphasized that the agreement and support of all citizens are needed to move forward as a country.

