Navy busts gold smuggling racket in Kalpitiya Lagoon

Navy busts gold smuggling racket in Kalpitiya Lagoon

July 12, 2023   09:38 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 02 suspects who attempted to smuggle a stock of gold via sea routes in the Wannimundalama lagoon area, Kalpitiya this evening (July 12).

This apprehension has been carried out during a special operation mounted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command today, and the Navy also took hold of 08kg and 450g of gold which were attempted to be smuggled and also a dinghy used in this illegal act, along with the suspects.

The Navy has intercepted the dinghy and searched it on suspicion, upon detection of a suspicious dinghy speeding off from the lagoon towards Kalpitiya sea area, and recovered the stock of gold packed in 04 packages, suspected to be smuggled, the Navy said.

The suspects held in this operation have been identified as residents of Mandalakuda in Kalpitiya and aged 37 and 42. 

The accused along with gold and the dinghy were handed over to Customs Preventive Office, Katunayake for onward legal proceedings, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.12

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.12

President deplores burning of Quran in Sweden, urges West to respect Global Souths values

President deplores burning of Quran in Sweden, urges West to respect Global Souths values

Over Rs. 33 mn collected as compensation for victims of 2019 Easter Attacks

Over Rs. 33 mn collected as compensation for victims of 2019 Easter Attacks

SJB intends to amend 1958 EPF Act  Harsha de Silva

SJB intends to amend 1958 EPF Act  Harsha de Silva

HealthMinistry initiates probe into allegations against Nagoda General Hospital

HealthMinistry initiates probe into allegations against Nagoda General Hospital

Concerns raised as young woman dies after consuming herbal remedy for infertility

Concerns raised as young woman dies after consuming herbal remedy for infertility

Inoperative CT scanners at state hospitals to be repaired within 3-4 weeks

Inoperative CT scanners at state hospitals to be repaired within 3-4 weeks