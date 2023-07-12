Navy busts gold smuggling racket in Kalpitiya Lagoon

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 02 suspects who attempted to smuggle a stock of gold via sea routes in the Wannimundalama lagoon area, Kalpitiya this evening (July 12).

This apprehension has been carried out during a special operation mounted by SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command today, and the Navy also took hold of 08kg and 450g of gold which were attempted to be smuggled and also a dinghy used in this illegal act, along with the suspects.

The Navy has intercepted the dinghy and searched it on suspicion, upon detection of a suspicious dinghy speeding off from the lagoon towards Kalpitiya sea area, and recovered the stock of gold packed in 04 packages, suspected to be smuggled, the Navy said.

The suspects held in this operation have been identified as residents of Mandalakuda in Kalpitiya and aged 37 and 42.

The accused along with gold and the dinghy were handed over to Customs Preventive Office, Katunayake for onward legal proceedings, according to Sri Lanka Navy.