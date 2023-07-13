Import duty on milk powder re-imposed

The government has amended the Customs import duty for milk powder.

Thereby, an import tax of Rs. 100 is charged for one kilogram of milk powder with effect from Wednesday (July 12).

The Customs import duty of Rs. 225 per kilogram of milk powder was previously in place for imported milk powder, however, it was later removed.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies decided to re-impose the Customs import duty on milk powder.

This tax revision will be in place until further notice, the ministry noted.

Despite the tax revision, the prices of imported milk powder will be increased, the Milk Powder Importers’ Association told Ada Derana.