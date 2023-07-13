Special notice issued on Grade 01 student admissions for 2024

The Ministry of Education has issued a special notice on the admission of Grade 01 students to government schools for the year 2024.

Accordingly, the applications for the admission of students are accepted until August 18.

The parents of students are advised to prepare the relevant applications using the template provided by the Education Ministry and to submit them to the school principals before the deadline.

The applicants should meet all requirements mentioned in the application as of June 30, 2023, the Education Ministry noted.

Application for Admission of Grade 01 Students for 2024 by Adaderana Online on Scribd