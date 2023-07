A water cut of 14 hours will be imposed in parts of Colombo on Saturday (July 15), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Thereby, the water supply for the Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be suspended from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m.