President underscores criticality of financial discipline in nation-building

President underscores criticality of financial discipline in nation-building

July 13, 2023   06:42 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (July 13) stressed the importance of financial discipline in nation-building and announced plans to promptly introduce formal measures to control public expenditure and generate new government revenue.

The Head of State highlighted the need to maximize the value of every rupee spent by the government, as currently, public expenditure often fails to achieve this objective.

He expressed concern over not only the neglect of public revenue but also the unrestricted spending of public funds on non-beneficial activities, which has contributed to the economic crisis in the country.

Speaking further, President Wickremesinghe attributed the current financial problems to the lack of parliamentary discussions on this matter in the past two or three years. To address this issue, he informed that several committees have been established in the parliament to examine the state’s financial situation and income tax matters.

He made these remarks during the presentation of a report by the committee chaired by State Minister for Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policy, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, which aims to propose strategies for generating new sources of income for the state. The report was submitted to the President by State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya at the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (July 12).

The report encompasses recommendations aimed at establishing a structured framework to attain the revenue goals of the Inland Revenue Department, Sri Lanka Customs, and the Excise Department, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says. It also suggests the implementation of novel approaches to augment government revenue and the creation of a digital economic infrastructure to support these endeavours.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe directed the Minister of State to engage in further discussions regarding these proposals and present them to the Parliamentary Committee on Ways and Means.

Furthermore, the President emphasized the utmost importance of leveraging digital technology to its fullest potential in implementing these recommendations.

He also emphasized the necessity of formally informing the public about these initiatives through an extensive media campaign.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.13

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.13

Tragic death of young woman at Peradeniya Hospital sparks concerns

Tragic death of young woman at Peradeniya Hospital sparks concerns

Illegal sand mining racket in Mahaweli River raided; one suspect arrested

Illegal sand mining racket in Mahaweli River raided; one suspect arrested

IMF refutes reports on its advice for digital service tax in Sri Lanka

IMF refutes reports on its advice for digital service tax in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.13

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.13

Views expressed in political arena: Wimal says president is dancing to US' tune

Views expressed in political arena: Wimal says president is dancing to US' tune

Trade unionists stage protest against'unfair' labour law reforms

Trade unionists stage protest against'unfair' labour law reforms