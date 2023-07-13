Modara Harbour case: Dates fixed for hearing of evidence against 3 including Rajitha

The hearing of evidence in a case filed against three persons including Member of Parliament Rajitha Senaratne is set to begin on 22 November, as per an order issued by the Colombo High Court.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe, when the case, filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), was taken up in court on Thursday (13 July).

CIABOC accused the former Minister of Fisheries, former Chairman of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation (CFHC) Upali Liyanage and its former Managing Director Neil Ravindra Munasinghe of causing losses to the government by persuading the Director Board of the Ceylon Fisheries Harbour Corporation to lease the Modara Fisheries Harbour to a private company for a meagre amount between the period from August 01 and November 01, 2014.