Court orders suspension of 95 bank accounts belonging to ONMAX DT pyramid scheme

The bank accounts of six individuals, identified as members of the Board of Directors of ‘ONMAX DT’, a private firm believed to be a pyramid scheme, have been frozen, on orders of the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the relevant bank accounts are believed to have deposits amounting to Rs. 790 million, while 95 accounts belonging to the said company have been suspended thus far.

Investigations were launched into the firm by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division, based on a complaint received from the Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

In their complaint, CBSL officials highlighted the fact that ONMAX DT was, in fact, a confirmed pyramid scheme, and thus, facts in this regard were presented before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (12 July), by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division.

There, the investigating officers told the court that six members on the Board of Directors of the company, namely, Sampath Sandaruwan, Athula Indika Sampath, Gayashan Abeyratne, Madhuranga Prasanna, Saranga Randika and Dhananjaya Gayan had deposits amounting to Rs. 790 million in their bank accounts.

Subsequently, the court ordered that the accounts in question be suspended, along with the Rs. 790 million.

While the total sum defrauded by the company is yet to be determined, the investigating officers believe that the figure is at least twenty times more than the money found in the suspended accounts.

However, no complaints against the pyramid scheme have been received from the public thus far, the police said, urging any individual who fell prey to the scheme to come forward, and lodge a complaint in this regard at their nearest police station.