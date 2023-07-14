Fairly strong winds, spells of showers in several areas today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.