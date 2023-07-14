The Court of Appeal on Friday (July 14) issued an interim order against the Sports Minister’s gazette notification suspending the activities of Sri Lanka Rugby and its chairman.

The interim order, issued by the Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, thereby prevents the implementation of the said gazette notification.

A writ application filed by the chairman of the country’s official rugby governing body was taken up before the Appeals Court bench this morning. The judges ordered that the interim order be in place until the petition hearing concludes.