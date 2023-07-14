Interim order issued on Sports Ministers gazette against Sri Lanka Rugby

Interim order issued on Sports Ministers gazette against Sri Lanka Rugby

July 14, 2023   11:37 am

The Court of Appeal on Friday (July 14) issued an interim order against the Sports Minister’s gazette notification suspending the activities of Sri Lanka Rugby and its chairman.

The interim order, issued by the Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice A. Marikkar, thereby prevents the implementation of the said gazette notification.

A writ application filed by the chairman of the country’s official rugby governing body was taken up before the Appeals Court bench this morning. The judges ordered that the interim order be in place until the petition hearing concludes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital confirms recent death of 21-year-old was due to allergic reaction

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital confirms recent death of 21-year-old was due to allergic reaction

Import duty on milk powder re-imposed (English)

Import duty on milk powder re-imposed (English)

President underscores criticality of financial discipline in nation-building (English)

President underscores criticality of financial discipline in nation-building (English)

IMF refutes reports on its advice to digital service tax in Sri Lanka (English)

IMF refutes reports on its advice to digital service tax in Sri Lanka (English)

A'pura - Omanthai stretch of railway track officially launched for public transport (English)

A'pura - Omanthai stretch of railway track officially launched for public transport (English)

Police launch probes into attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old in Bandarawela

Police launch probes into attempted kidnapping of 10-year-old in Bandarawela

Police confirm recent controversial statements on Ruwanweli Seya are ' false '

Police confirm recent controversial statements on Ruwanweli Seya are ' false '