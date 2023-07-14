Police hunt for suspect after man beaten to death in Tangalle

Police hunt for suspect after man beaten to death in Tangalle

July 14, 2023   12:41 pm

A 37-year-old was reportedly beaten to death in the Galbokka area in Tangalle on Thursday (13 July), Police said.

Accordingly, the deceased is believed to have gotten involved in a heated argument with the suspect over a money-related issue.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased had asked the suspect for Rs. 2 million to invest in a pyramid scheme. The duo had gotten involved in an argument when he visited the suspect’s house to inquire about the funds.

Police further said the suspect, who is believed to have fled the area, had fatally struck the victim with a pole.

 Further investigations pertaining to the suspect’s arrest are being carried out by the Tangalle Police.

