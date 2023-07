Three persons were arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police on Thursday night (13 July), following the raid of a brothel in the area.

Accordingly, police raided a brothel in the area, which was operating under the guise of a massage parlour.

The female suspects, aged 27, 41 and 67, have been identified as residents of Payagala, Nochchiyagama and Kadawatha, and are due to be produced before the court today (14 July).