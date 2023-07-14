President calls for transparency in availability of medicinal drugs in the country

The Ministry of Health must ensure that there is no delay in people receiving medicinal drugs and transparency is required for all available medicinal drugs in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

He stressed that all Health Ministry-run websites must indicate the total amount of medicinal drugs available as well as the amount available in each hospital.

The networking system will enable the exchange of medicinal drugs among hospitals, the Head of State said further.

Wickremesinghe’s remarks came during a meeting held today to discuss the issues pertaining to the health sector.