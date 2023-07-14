President calls for transparency in availability of medicinal drugs in the country

President calls for transparency in availability of medicinal drugs in the country

July 14, 2023   01:44 pm

The Ministry of Health must ensure that there is no delay in people receiving medicinal drugs and transparency is required for all available medicinal drugs in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

He stressed that all Health Ministry-run websites must indicate the total amount of medicinal drugs available as well as the amount available in each hospital.

The networking system will enable the exchange of medicinal drugs among hospitals, the Head of State said further.

Wickremesinghe’s remarks came during a meeting held today to discuss the issues pertaining to the health sector.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.14

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital confirms recent death of 21-year-old was due to allergic reaction

Peradeniya Teaching Hospital confirms recent death of 21-year-old was due to allergic reaction

Import duty on milk powder re-imposed (English)

Import duty on milk powder re-imposed (English)

President underscores criticality of financial discipline in nation-building (English)

President underscores criticality of financial discipline in nation-building (English)

IMF refutes reports on its advice to digital service tax in Sri Lanka (English)

IMF refutes reports on its advice to digital service tax in Sri Lanka (English)

A'pura - Omanthai stretch of railway track officially launched for public transport (English)

A'pura - Omanthai stretch of railway track officially launched for public transport (English)