Five-member committee to probe death of young girl at Peradeniya Teaching Hospital

A five-member committee appointed by the Ministry of Health is scheduled to visit the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital on Saturday (15 July), to investigate the recent death Chamodi Sandeepani, who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, raising concerns regarding the increase in the number of deaths that have taken place due to faulty medication, President of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Dr. Rukshan Bellana urged that the Cabinet be convened, and that an expedited decision be taken in this regard.

He further stated that it is likely for an increase in such cases due to substandard drugs being imported from menial companies under the Indian Line of Credit (LOC).

Chamodi Sandeepani was admitted to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital on 11 July for further treatment for indigestion issues, after being transferred from the Kotaligoda District Hospital.

Speaking to Ada Derana about the incident, the mother of the deceased explained that Chamodi’s body had ‘turned blue’ and her condition had worsened after the medication in question was administered.

“They administered two medications via the cannula, and immediately after, my daughter told me that something was wrong. She went to the bathroom, and leaned her head against the sink, and collapsed shortly after, her whole body had turned blue”, her mother detailed.

Later, on 13 July, officials of the hospital confirmed that the youth’s untimely death was due to an allergic reaction to the antibiotic administered.