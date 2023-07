The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) crossed the 10,500-point mark at the end of trading today (14 July).

Accordingly, the ASPI gained 103.50 points today, closing at 10,595.02 points.

Meanwhile, the day’s turnover was recorded at Rs. 2.70 billion, while the S&P SL20 went up by 60.88 points to close at 3,119.20, marking an increase of 1.99%.