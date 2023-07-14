NMRA employee dies after likely bacterial infection through cannula

July 14, 2023   04:11 pm

A patient of the Panadura Base Hospital has died following a bacterial infection believed to have entered via the patient’s cannula.

Accordingly, the patient, identified as a management assistant of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), had initially received treatment at a hospital in Galle almost two weeks ago, as he had been suffering from high fever.

A cannula was then inserted into his veins, through which he is believed to have developed a bacterial infection.

The deceased has subsequently been transferred to the Panadura Base Hospital, where doctors had tried to transfer him again, in light of the fact that he was a heart patient.

Prior to this, however, the patient had died. Doctors of the Panadura Base Hospital attributed the death to an infection likely to have developed via the cannula administered.

The death of this individual has raised several concerns pertaining to Sri Lanka’s health sector, as it comes in the backdrop of that of 21-year-old Chamodi Snadeepani, who died while receiving treatment at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to an antibiotic administered via a cannula.

