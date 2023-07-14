Date fixed for petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO

July 14, 2023   06:49 pm

The petition filed seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF), during the domestic debt optimization (DDO) process is due to be heard on 27 July.

The relevant order was issued by the Supreme Court on Friday (14 July), when the petition was taken up  in court.

The petition was fixed for 27 July upon consideration of a request made by the Attorney General that he be granted sufficient time to submit objections.

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the EPF and ETF during the DDO process.
The petition was filed by the Inter-Company Employees’ Union, its President Wasantha Samarasinghe and six others.

