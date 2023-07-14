Petition against lawyer involved in 2022 Aeroflot case fixed for hearing

A petition filed against Attorney-at-Law Aruna de Silva, on account of violating the ethics of lawyers in relation to the Aeroflot case in 2022, has been fixed for hearing on 27 July, as per an order issued by the Supreme Court.

The relevant order was issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Kumudini Wickramasinghe and Janak de Silva.

In June 2022, the Colombo Commercial High Court issued an enjoining order preventing a Moscow-bound flight under Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot from leaving Sri Lanka.

According to the order, the Airbus A330, which was scheduled to fly to Moscow, Russia, with 191 passengers aboard, was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Respondent lawyer de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the owner of the aircraft, Celestial Aviation (Ireland), was accused of misinterpreting the said court order.