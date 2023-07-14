Petition against lawyer involved in 2022 Aeroflot case fixed for hearing

Petition against lawyer involved in 2022 Aeroflot case fixed for hearing

July 14, 2023   08:24 pm

A petition filed against Attorney-at-Law Aruna de Silva, on account of violating the ethics of lawyers in relation to the Aeroflot case in 2022, has been fixed for hearing on 27 July, as per an order issued by the Supreme Court.

The relevant order was issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Preethi Padman Surasena, Kumudini Wickramasinghe and Janak de Silva.

In June 2022, the Colombo Commercial High Court issued an enjoining order preventing a Moscow-bound flight under Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot from leaving Sri Lanka. 

According to the order, the Airbus A330, which was scheduled to fly to Moscow, Russia, with 191 passengers aboard, was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Respondent lawyer de Silva, who appeared on behalf of the owner of the aircraft, Celestial Aviation (Ireland), was accused of misinterpreting the said court order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.14

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.14

GMOA concerned about substandard medicine imports after deaths of patients under medical care

GMOA concerned about substandard medicine imports after deaths of patients under medical care

Man arrested over possession of 75 forged vehicle registration documents

Man arrested over possession of 75 forged vehicle registration documents

Former MP questions feasibility of Colombo Light Rail Transit Project

Former MP questions feasibility of Colombo Light Rail Transit Project

SLPP'not afraid ' of any election  SM Chandrasena

SLPP'not afraid ' of any election  SM Chandrasena

Date fixed for petition against waiving off EPF, ETF loans during DDO

Date fixed for petition against waiving off EPF, ETF loans during DDO

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14