Sri Lanka Army appoints new Chief of Staff

Sri Lanka Army appoints new Chief of Staff

July 14, 2023   08:36 pm

Major General Sanjaya Wanasinghe has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

Wanasinghe, the eldest son of General Hamilton Wanasinghe , was the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, prior to which he was the 50th Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force. 

Prior to joining here, Wanasinghe served as the Commander, Security Forces Headquarters Mullaitivu. He is also Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Artillery Regiment.

His father, General Hamilton Wanasinghe was in office from 1988-1991 as the 11th Commander of the Army and was afterwards promoted as the country-produced first 4 Star General. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final rites of young woman who died at Peradeniya Hospital performed today

Final rites of young woman who died at Peradeniya Hospital performed today

Final rites of young woman who died at Peradeniya Hospital performed today

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.14

Sinopec signs agreement to enter Sri Lanka's fuel market

Sinopec signs agreement to enter Sri Lanka's fuel market

Several electric cables and other parts of Golden Gate Kalyani bridge stolen

Several electric cables and other parts of Golden Gate Kalyani bridge stolen

Questions raised as talks on Malabe  Fort Light Rail Transit (LRT) resurface

Questions raised as talks on Malabe  Fort Light Rail Transit (LRT) resurface

President responds to drug shortage, suggests amendment of NMRA Act

President responds to drug shortage, suggests amendment of NMRA Act

Court order issued against planned ' Pongal ' festival at controversial Kurundi Viharaya

Court order issued against planned ' Pongal ' festival at controversial Kurundi Viharaya

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm