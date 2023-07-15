Parts of the island to receive showers or thundershowers today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the Island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.