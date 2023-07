At least 15 passengers were injured after a bound bus overturned in Demodara this morning (July 15).

According to Ada Derana correspondent, at least 25 people had been inside the bus at the time of the accident.

The injured passengers have been rushed to the Provincial General Hospital in Badulla for medical attention.

The bus had been en route from Badulla to Colombo when it veered off the road and toppled over.