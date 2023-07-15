Sri Lanka to open ground handling, catering, jet fuel supply at airports to private sector

Sri Lanka will allow the private sector to enter ground handling, catering, and jet fuel supply operations at airports, an official said on Saturday.

Director General of Civil Aviation P. A. Jayakantha told the media that these services are currently a state monopoly.

He said the government is in the process of inviting private parties to provide the above-mentioned services at Sri Lanka’s international airports.

Earlier this week, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva told journalists that Sri Lanka is already in the process of liberalizing fuel supply at airports.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has decided to reform state-owned enterprises including SriLankan Airlines Limited in line with the program inked with the International Monetary Fund.



Source: Xinhua