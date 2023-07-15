Two men smuggling Kendu leaves nabbed in Kalpitiya seas

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 02 suspects who were smuggling a large stock of Kendu leaves with a wet weight of approximately 530kg.

The contraband was apprehended during a special operation mounted off Periya Arichchal Island, Kalpitiya in the dark hours of Friday (July 14). The operation also led to the seizure of a dinghy used for this illegal act.

As a result of these efforts, SLNS Vijaya belonging to the Northwestern Naval Command made this apprehension, during a special operation conducted off Periya Arichchal Island on 14th July, deploying naval craft.

Following the subsequent search, the naval personnel recovered a stock of Kendu leaves with a wet weight of nearly 530kg stuffed in 16 packages.

The suspects, aged 30 and 44, were identified as residents of Kalpitiya. The duo, along with Kendu leaves and dinghy, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Office Katunayake for onward legal action.