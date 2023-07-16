SLFP turncoats reinstated in party positions

July 16, 2023   07:43 am

Turncoats of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), whose party membership was suspended for crossing over to the government, have been reinstated in their positions in the party.

The reinstatement happened when the SLFP’s All-Ceylon Working Committee and the Executive Committee convened at the party headquarters on Saturday morning (July 15).

The ousted SLFP members who had accepted ministerial positions after joining the government too were present at this meeting.

The hierarchy of the party also decided to appoint Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna as the SLFP’s treasurer.

Meanwhile, the SLFP’s Central Working Committee, chaired by party leader and former president Maithripala Sirisena convened a meeting on Friday (July 14) which was attended by the SLFP defectors.

