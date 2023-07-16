Water cut in parts of Gampaha District today

Parts of the Gampaha District will experience a water cut of eight-and-a-half hours today (July 16), the National Water Supply & DrainageBoard (NWSDB) says.

Accordingly, the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, and Katunayaka - Seeduwa urban council areas will be affected by the water cut imposed from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In addition, the water supply to Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana and Minuwangoda Pradeshiya Sabha areas and part of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area too will be suspended during this period.

The NWSDB attributed the water cut to the interruption of water supply to the Biyagama Water Treatment Plant for eight-and-a-half hours due to urgent maintenance work at the Sapugaskanda power plant.