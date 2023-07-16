Elements of terror group FETÖ eliminated from Sri Lanka - Türkiye ambassador

The Ambassador of Türkiye to Sri Lanka says the elements of FETÖ (Fethullahist Terrorist Organization) – the group behind the foiled 2016 coup bid – have been eliminated from Sri Lanka after successful joint efforts by the two nations against terrorism.

Addressing the Democracy and National Unity Day Commemoration Ceremony in Colombo on Saturday (July 15), Ambassador Demet Şekercioğlu said Türkiye continues to engage with the Sri Lankan authorities with enhanced intelligence sharing to build a strong, vigilant and comprehensive response to terrorism.

On July 15, 2016, the government of Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan defeated an attempted coup d’état by FETÖ members, which claimed the lives of 251 citizens and left thousands of others injured. The day is commemorated as the Democracy and National Unity Day in Türkiye.

The ambassador said the tragic events that unfolded on July 15t were not merely acts of terror;, but a blatant affront to the founding principles that define the Republic of Türkiye and its people – the principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

She said the malicious acts witnessed on July 15, 2016 were not results of an overnight attempt., but the climax of many years of meticulous planning and covert operations by the FETÖ led by Fetullah Gülen.

Şekercioğlu highlighted that Türkiye’s fight against FETO has been unwavering, and combating these elements of terror has been one of its top priorities both within and outside of the country.

Meanwhile, Türkiye Foreign Minister has thanked the country’s Asian partners for their support in the fight against FETO.

Addressing a news conference at the ASEAN-Türkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Minister Hakan Fidan recognized and appreciated the cooperation of Türkiye’s friends from the Asian region in the fight against FETO.