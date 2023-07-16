Govt. to provide farmers with cash to purchase fertilizer in Maha season

Govt. to provide farmers with cash to purchase fertilizer in Maha season

July 16, 2023   11:38 am

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that another type of chemical fertilizer will be provided to farmers free of charge in the upcoming ‘Maha’ season.

Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera mentioned that he has discussed this matter with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to which the president responded positively.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to deposit cash to the bank accounts of all the farmers instead of vouchers in order to buy fertilizers in the next season.

Accordingly, farmers will be able to purchase either chemical or organic fertilizers from the private sector or from the Ceylon Fertilizer Company at their discretion.

