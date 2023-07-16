Cop arrested for swindling Rs. 700,000
July 16, 2023 12:03 pm
The legal officers of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) yesterday arrested a police constable who defrauded an individual of Rs. 700,000 by promising foreign employment opportunities. The 54-year-old is a cop attached to Agalawatte Police, and he has been identified as a resident of Batemulla in Imaduwa. He has reportedly been arrested over a complaint made by a person living in Agalawatte area. The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before Matugama Magistrates Court.