Long-term, effective programme to be prepared for tourism sector

July 16, 2023   12:33 pm

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Pavithra Wanniarachchi says that a long-term and effective program should be prepared following a comprehensive discussion by integrating the institutions related to the tourism industry.

She made this remark while joining a discussion held at the ministry’s auditorium, the Department of Government Information (DGI) reported.

The purpose of the discussion was to facilitate the online purchase of tickets and other payment methods for parks, ecological parks and tourist bungalows and other places for the convenience of both local and foreign tourists, to prepare a joint program for the same, and to unite the institutions related to the tourism industry, it said further.

The discussion has also focused on the preparation of a system for domestic and foreign tourists to make online reservations for bungalows and other lodging establishments, purchase of tickets online for national parks, ecological parks and zoos and the ability to meet all tourist needs in one place.

Secretary of the Ministry Chandra Herath, Director General of Wildlife Department, Director General of Forest Conservation Department and other officials attended this event, according to the DGI.

