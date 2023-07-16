Body of unidentified man found at bus stop in Hatton

Body of unidentified man found at bus stop in Hatton

July 16, 2023   03:58 pm

The body of an unidentified man has been found inside a bus stop in the Malliappuwa area on the Hatton - Colombo main road this morning (16), the police said.

The body was found after a passenger who had arrived at the bus stop informed the Hatton Police of a person lying on the ground with injuries inside the bus stop.

Police have uncovered that the deceased person had been in the Malliappuwa area since yesterday afternoon (15).

Hatton police are conducting further investigations regarding the deceased person.

