President Ranil to meet with TNA MPs this week

Another discussion between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and parliamentarians representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) is scheduled to be convened on Tuesday evening (July 18).

According to MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, the meeting is planned to be held at the parliament complex, during which several matters concerning the Tamil community in the North including land disputes, the distribution of power, and provincial council elections are likely to be taken up for discussion.

Several rounds of discussions have already taken place between the President and TNA, MP Rasamanickam said, recalling that the President has promised to provide an ultimate solution before July 31.

It is noteworthy that the President’s meeting with the TNA comes ahead of his official visit to New Delhi, India next weekend. The TNA MPs had earlier directed a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a request to urge the Sri Lankan government to provide expeditious solutions to their issues.