Illegal cattle slaughterhouse inside school in Badulla raided

The police have raided an illegal cattle slaughterhouse clandestinely operated inside an Arabic school in Badulla town early on Sunday (July 16).

During the raid conducted by the counter-narcotics unit of Badulla Police, four suspects too were taken into custody, along with the flesh of four dairy cattle.

The police officers have also rescued a three-year-old calf that was destined to be slaughtered.

The suspects, aged 47, 49, 39 and 48, are reportedly residents of Bogahakumbura, Bandarawela, Hali-Ela, Welimada and Nuwara-Eliya.

It was revealed that this illegal slaughterhouse inside the school had been supplying beef to meat shops across the town.