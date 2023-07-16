Illegal cattle slaughterhouse inside school in Badulla raided

Illegal cattle slaughterhouse inside school in Badulla raided

July 16, 2023   05:42 pm

The police have raided an illegal cattle slaughterhouse clandestinely operated inside an Arabic school in Badulla town early on Sunday (July 16).

During the raid conducted by the counter-narcotics unit of Badulla Police, four suspects too were taken into custody, along with the flesh of four dairy cattle.

The police officers have also rescued a three-year-old calf that was destined to be slaughtered.

The suspects, aged 47, 49, 39 and 48, are reportedly residents of Bogahakumbura, Bandarawela, Hali-Ela, Welimada and Nuwara-Eliya.

It was revealed that this illegal slaughterhouse inside the school had been supplying beef to meat shops across the town.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Controversial drug linked to Peradeniya Hospital incident withdrawn after more complications

Controversial drug linked to Peradeniya Hospital incident withdrawn after more complications

Drop in prices of vegetables?

Drop in prices of vegetables?

Indonesia willing to support Sri Lankas bamboo products manufacturers

Indonesia willing to support Sri Lankas bamboo products manufacturers

Govt initiates program to promote growth of Crudia zeylanica

Govt initiates program to promote growth of Crudia zeylanica

Health workforce to stage protest against substandard medicines import

Health workforce to stage protest against substandard medicines import

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.16