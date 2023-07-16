Top Chinese official Yuan Jiajun to visit Sri Lanka this week

July 16, 2023   05:55 pm

A high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party, Yuan Jiajun is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka this week, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

Accordingly, the embassy announced that he would engage in an official visit to Sri Lanka from July 19 to July 23.

Mr. Jiajun, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, also serves as the secretary of Chongqing Municipal Council in China.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, discussions are planned to be held with top-level representatives of the Sri Lankan government.

