Sri Lanka, Australia agree to strengthen trade and investment ties

July 16, 2023   06:44 pm

The 4th Round of Foreign Office Bilateral Consultations, Second Strategic Maritime Dialogue and the Third Joint Trade and Investment Committee Meeting between Sri Lanka and Australia took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

These meetings were co-chaired by First Assistant Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia Gary Cowan, Additional Secretary (Bilateral East) Yasoja Gunasekera and Additional Secretary (Economic Affairs) Shanika Dissanayake of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu.

During the discussions, new avenues for increased institutional cooperation in the defence, agriculture, cyber security and education sectors were identified, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the both sides have agreed to work together to strengthen regional cooperation, including through the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Discussions also took place on strengthening trade and investment ties, it added.

