Several arrested during special police operation in Borella

July 17, 2023   10:12 am

Police have arrested 13 individuals suspected to have been involved in various crimes during a special search operation carried out in the Sahaspura housing complex area in Borella.

The police media division announced that the search operated was conducted by the officers of Borella Police together with the Police Special Task Force (STF) yesterday morning (July 16).

The arrested suspects include a person against whom an arrest warrant has already been issued and two other suspects charged with possession of heroin and ‘Ice’ drugs, according to police.

Borella Police is conducting further investigations regarding the arrested suspects.

