Man arrested for riding motorcycle on expressway while drunk

July 17, 2023   10:54 am

Police have arrested a person who was riding a motorcycle on the Southern Expressway in an unauthorized manner.

The suspect, who had unlawfully entered the expressway at Dodangoda interchange from the Kalutara-Matugama road, was traveling towards Matara, the police said.

A team of police officers had subsequently given chase and apprehended the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest, police said.

The arrested motorcyclist is an electrician residing in the Matugama area, according to police.

He has been handed over to the Dodangoda Police and is scheduled to be produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

