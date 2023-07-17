IRD collects nearly Rs. 700 bn in tax revenue in first half of 2023

July 17, 2023   12:22 pm

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) says that it has collected a total tax revenue of Rs. 696,946 million for the first half of this year.

In comparison, the revenue collected from the income tax during the first half of 2022 amounted to a total of Rs. 361,832 million, according to the department.

Accordingly, the collected Tax Revenue of the first half of this year shows a positive growth of 93% compared to last year, the Commission General of the IRD said in a statement.

He also mentioned that the factors such as decisive changes of the tax policy, the gradual recovery of the economic situation of the country and the efficiency of the efforts of the IRD are the reasons for this positive growth. 

“I am especially grateful to the honorable taxpayers for their cooperation to uplift the economic strength of the country and the officers of public and private institutions who supported this in various ways for this success”, the department’s CG added.

