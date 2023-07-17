Security stepped up around National Hospital owing to protests
July 17, 2023 01:26 pm
The All Ceylon Nurses’ Union says that it will launch a series of protests from today (July 17) onwards against the alleged provision of substandard medicines to hospitals across the island.
Secretary of the association S. B. Madiwatta stated that protests will also be carried out this afternoon with the participation of health sector staff from several selected hospitals.
Meanwhile, authorities have reportedly stepped up security around the Colombo National Hospital, as a result of the planned protests.