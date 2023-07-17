Pakistani PM thanks Sri Lanka President for support over IMF deal

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has telephoned Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday and discussed with him matters relating to the current economic situation of both the countries, a statement said.

He thanked the Sri Lankan president for supporting Pakistan with regard to the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo.

“You have played role of a true friend and a well-wisher of Pakistan, and I thank you on behalf of the people of my country,” the Pakistani prime minister told the Sri Lankan president.

He paid tributes to Sri Lanka for its role in promoting regional peace and development. He also hoped that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would come out of the economic crisis very soon, the release added.

The Sri Lankan president congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reaching the staff level agreement with the IMF.

He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for expressing good wishes for his country.

The Lankan president appreciated the struggle and efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the difficult economic situation in Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan president had stressed the IMF to help Pakistan saving from default as Sri Lanka had to face very tough situation after falling into default, it said.