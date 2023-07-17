Pakistani PM thanks Sri Lanka President for support over IMF deal

Pakistani PM thanks Sri Lanka President for support over IMF deal

July 17, 2023   02:25 pm

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has telephoned Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday and discussed with him matters relating to the current economic situation of both the countries, a statement said.

He thanked the Sri Lankan president for supporting Pakistan with regard to the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo.

“You have played role of a true friend and a well-wisher of Pakistan, and I thank you on behalf of the people of my country,” the Pakistani prime minister told the Sri Lankan president.

He paid tributes to Sri Lanka for its role in promoting regional peace and development. He also hoped that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would come out of the economic crisis very soon, the release added.

The Sri Lankan president congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for reaching the staff level agreement with the IMF.

He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for expressing good wishes for his country.

The Lankan president appreciated the struggle and efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the difficult economic situation in Pakistan.

The Sri Lankan president had stressed the IMF to help Pakistan saving from default as Sri Lanka had to face very tough situation after falling into default, it said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Security stepped up around Colombo National Hospital owing to planned protest

Security stepped up around Colombo National Hospital owing to planned protest

Security stepped up around Colombo National Hospital owing to planned protest

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.17

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.17

Entrepreneurship-led model needed for Sri Lanka's economic growth - Harsha de Silva (English)

Entrepreneurship-led model needed for Sri Lanka's economic growth - Harsha de Silva (English)

Central Bank will become a special independent institution through new bill - State Minister (English)

Central Bank will become a special independent institution through new bill - State Minister (English)

Sri Lanka, Australia agree to strengthen trade and investment ties (English)

Sri Lanka, Australia agree to strengthen trade and investment ties (English)

US Treasury Secretary says Ukraine aid is the best boost for global economy (English)

US Treasury Secretary says Ukraine aid is the best boost for global economy (English)

Headlines of Ada Derana 10.00 Late Night News Bulletin - 2023.07.16

Headlines of Ada Derana 10.00 Late Night News Bulletin - 2023.07.16