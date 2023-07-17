Alliance Air boosts connectivity between Chennai and Jaffna with daily flights

July 17, 2023   05:47 pm

In a significant development, Alliance Air has commenced daily commercial flights between Chennai and Sri Lanka’s Jaffna city, taking travel and trade between the two countries to new heights.

The increased frequency of flights comes as a welcome move, aiming to bolster connectivity between Chennai and the Tamil-dominated Jaffna city.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced this exciting development during the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) annual convention held in Colombo earlier this month.

Starting from Sunday, the Jaffna International Airport (JIA) welcomed the inaugural flight from Chennai, marking the beginning of daily flights on this route.

Confirming this milestone, Chief Airport Manager Aruna Rajapaksa stated that the first flight arrived in Jaffna at 11:30 am. This increased frequency will provide passengers with greater convenience and flexibility for their travel plans.

Initially, Alliance Air will be operating with their ATR72 aircraft, which can comfortably carry 70 passengers.

The flights have been carefully scheduled to ensure timely arrivals and departures for passengers. Arrivals are expected at 11:30 am, with departures to Chennai scheduled for 12:30 pm, providing seamless travel options for both Indian and Sri Lankan travelers.

JIA, which was developed with Indian assistance, has been steadily expanding its flight services for domestic and international travelers. It serves as Sri Lanka’s third international airport and has witnessed a growing number of scheduled flights.

The resumption of flight services between Chennai and Jaffna in December 2022, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a positive step towards reviving tourism and boosting Sri Lanka’s economy. Tourism is a vital source of foreign exchange earnings for the country, and the pandemic had severely impacted the sector, contributing to economic challenges.

With daily flights between Chennai and Jaffna, travelers can look forward to more convenient and frequent travel options, promoting tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between India and Sri Lanka. The new flight services offer a promising future for both nations as they recover and strive for economic growth in the post-pandemic era.

-Agencies-

