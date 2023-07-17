Over 20,000 arrests made by Excise Dept. within 06 months

The Department of Excise says that it has arrested a total of 20,121 individuals during raids carried out across the island during the first 06 month of this year.

The arrested include 2,687 females, according to the Excise Department.

The relevant apprehensions have been made through raids carried out by 57 excise stations and 5 excise special operations units and the Excise Narcotics Bureau throughout the island, it added.